2023 Presidency: Orji Uzor Kalu Warms Up, Visits IBB, Abdulsalam Abubakar, Others In Niger

The Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu yesterday, visit political leaders in Niger state.

Orji Kalu arrived Minna at exactly 2 pm alongside political friends, associates, and aides.

Mr Kalu first visited former Military head of state, General Ibrahim Babangida (IBB), before he proceeded to the homes of former President of Nigeria and Military General, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Governor of Niger state Abubakar Sani Bello and Emir, Etsu of Lapai, Niger State.

Speaking with newsmen after the private meeting, Kalu said:

“I am still in the senate, and I will seek for re-election into the senate but if our people want me to serve as president I will not hesitate. Zoning is not a constitutional matter in APC. Any person can contest any post in APC.”

Sharing his opinion on the sack of service chiefs, Kalu said:

“Well, I am just in Minna to see my two bosses. To first congratulate President Babangida on his health and also to welcome former President Abdulsalami on the success of the minor health operation he had recently.

“As regards the change of service chiefs, the issue will be addressed through a collective decision of all members of the Senate, I am not here today as the Chief Whip of the Senate. I am in Minna on a private visit as a private citizen but once I am informed about the decision taken by the Senate I would make it known to the public if necessary. The Senators are 109 in number, and we have democracy deeply entrenched in the Senate where we all discuss and agree on issues collectively. The Senate has not taken a position so if I comment on it, I may be wrong.

In December 2019, Kalu was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he was convicted for N7.1bn fraud alongside his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited, and a former Director of Finance during his tenure as governor, Ugo Udeogu.

The Supreme court on May 8, 2020, upturned Kalu and Udeogo’s conviction on grounds that the presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Idris, lacked the jurisdiction to have presided over their case. He was released from Kuje prison on June 3, 2020.

