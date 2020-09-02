2023 Presidential Ticket Will Not Be Zoned To Any Region Or Ethnic Group – Gov. Hope Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has said that the emergence of a presidential candidate in the 2023 election will not be based on ethnicity or tribe.

Uzodinma said this on Tuesday when he paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to rescue Imo State from the erosion menace ravaging some parts of the state.

Speaking to state correspondents after the visit, Uzodinma said he told former governor, Rochas Okorocha, to come to terms with the realization that he no longer governs the state and should accord him “Uzodinma” due recognition.

Responding to questions on his position over the agitation among many stakeholders in the South East that the 2023 Presidency should be given to an Igbo man, he said the decision of who gets the presidential ticket rests squarely with the respective political parties.

The governor added that he met the president to brief him of the problems in Imo state, particularly erosion to seek his intervention.

Uzodinma said:

“In specific terms, the issue of erosion, the level of erosion in Imo state is alarming and I have taken time to explain to Mr President and he has assured me that the Federal Government will intervene as soon as possible.

“I used the opportunity also to bring to his knowledge the development in the South East and that our people are grateful on the completion and opening of the Enugu Airport and we are also happy with the speed and the pace of work at the Second Niger Bridge and the various agric intervention programmes he brought to South East.

“And also use the same opportunity to ask for more because you know in this business, the more you get, you must ask for more. I am sure and I believe that Mr President is committed to alleviating some of the problems in the South East region and Imo in particular.”

When Uzodinma was asked how erosion funds received by the state was spent, he said:

“I don’t know what happened before I became the governor, but you know I am a parliamentarian and under the law, we have National Council of Environment and Ecological Fund. It is a discretionary fund; it takes only the approval of the President for those funds to be used.

“If you identify an ecological site that requires intervention and you write to the President through the Secretary to the Federal Government and they consider some of the projects, those projects will be awarded by the Ecological Fund office.

“I don’t know of money being given to governors, maybe this was before my time but what I have done is to identify the critical areas. If you go to Federal University of Technology Owerri towards Avu, you will see that the road is almost being cut into two and because of the population of students living across the other side, if nothing is done, you find a situation where students will not have access to their usual lectures and again the lives and property of those in those areas are also threatened.

“If you recall in 1982 President Shehu Shagari visited Imo State of then and made a promise to correct Amucha erosion, that Amucha erosion has so degraded to the extent that it is now a death trap.”

“Incidentally, it is part of the area that the Imo State government is struggling now to get Julius Berger to dualize the road. I am sure that if the Federal Government intervenes and take the erosion aspect of the road, it will be cheaper for Imo state and affordable for us to pay a contractor like Julius Berger to now concentrate on the road alone,” Uzodinma added.

