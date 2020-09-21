21 undocumented immigrants and 2 American minors found hidden inside a train car in Texas

By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com

At least 21 undocumented immigrants were found hiding inside a cargo train by U.S. Border Patrol agents near the Mexico border with Texas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the discovery took place early Friday when the Hebbronville Station was contacted by the railroad company about the group of migrants who were in the train.

After coordinating a plan to stop the migrants from being smuggled further into the country, the grain hopper train was stopped near Bruni, Texas.

The migrants along with two United States juveniles were safely pulled out of the train and taken into custody, CBP said.

The 21 migrants were natives of Mexico, Honduras, Ecuador, Cuba and Guatemala. None of the individuals were wearing personal protective equipment to protect each other from possibly being infected with COVID-19.

‘Smugglers put 21 people inside of a grain hopper, a confined and extremely dangerous space, and are now facing felony prosecution,’ Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak said. ‘This case highlights how careless smugglers are with people’s lives. They are willing to put multiple lives at risk to make a profit.’

Apprehensions at the southwestern border with Mexico have increased over the last three months after CBP registered 16,162 arrests in April.

Border Patrol agents detained 21,553 undocumented immigrants in May, 30,721 migrants in June and an additional 38,347 undocumented individuals in July.