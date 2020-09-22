22 suspected Yahoo boys arrested in Imo

From Bassey Anthony, Uyo

Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 22 suspected internet fraudsters in Imo State.

The suspects aged between 20 and 41 were apprehended by operatives of the commission at various locations following intelligence report.

The suspects were arrested on September 8 during a three-hour raid at Sight and Services within World Bank in Ugwuma town and a building at Road Safety by Toronto Road, Egbu, Owerri North, EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale said in a statement on Thursday in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Oyewale said that several cars and gadgets were recovered from them including a black Lexus and several other vehicles. Also recovered from them were 15 laptops and 20 sophisticated mobile phones.

He said that the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.