28,094 teachers of 37,340 pass qualifying exam, says TRCN

Agency Reporter

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has released the result of the Professional Qualifying Examination held in July.

It said out of the 37,340 teachers who sat for the examination, 28,094, representing 75 per cent, passed.

TRCN Registrar/Chief Executive, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, announced this to Education Correspondents Association of Nigeria (ECAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Ajiboye said 9,246 candidates failed in the Batch A Professional Qualifying Examination.

The registrar said the examination witnessed the participation of teachers from the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), adding that candidates from Kaduna and Rivers states also took part in the examiniation, after the required permits were secured from the state governments.

He said Lagos State, with 3,574 candidates, had the highest number of candidates that sat for the July’s professional qualifying examination, while Ekiti State, with 235 candidates, had the least number.

He said the next batch of the Professional Qualifying Examination “is expected to take place in early November, 2020”.

“On the whole, about 44,363 candidates registered for the examination, but those examined were 37,340 candidates.

“Due to the prevalence of COVID-19, a large number of candidates could not move around or write the examination.

“We have about 7,023 candidates that didn’t write the examination. Majority of these people have actually written the examination before, and things like that. They have been noted. What we are going to do is to allow them to write the examination at the next available opportunity.

“On the whole, 28,094 candidates passed the examination, which is 75.24 per cent, while a total of 9,246 candidates failed, giving a percentage of 24.76.

“We can see that it is a fair result – 75.24 per cent is not bad. Gradually, we are beginning to see that the pre-service teachers are getting familiarised with the use of computers. Initially, when we started, the failure rate was very high,” Ajiboye said.