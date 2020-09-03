3 Hospitalised, 8 Burnt to Death, in Lone Car Crash

On Saturday, eight persons were burnt to death in a lone crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The crash, which occurred around 8.45pm near the Saapade Bridge, involved a Mazda bus with number plate AAA 249 VX.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State, Ahmed Umar, confirmed the accident on Sunday.

Umar stated that 11 people were involved in the crash.

The sector commander said, “The suspected cause of the lone accident involving the Mazda bus with number plate AAA 249 VX was tyre burst, which led to the loss of control before the crash and fire outbreak immediately.

“FRSC operatives contacted the Sagamu Fire Service immediately for a joint rescue operation.

“Three injured victims were taken to the Idera Hospital, Sagamu, for medical attention, while the Health Department of the Remo North Local Government Area was contacted on the burnt victims.”

Umar advised motorists to drive cautiously, obey traffic rules and regulations, and ensure that their tyres were in good condition.

