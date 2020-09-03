3 Must-Haves Appropriate For Any Occasion

Image: Instagram/idia.aisien

Dear ladies, looking elegant is not just for the rich or those who wear designers outfits. When you do not know what to wear or have so much that you are indecisive, these must-haves can come in handy.

Turtleneck

Why do people love the turtleneck? It’s quite simple and very versatile. Turtlenecks have been in existence since the 1900s when sailors and athletes used them, but have become a fashion item. Turtleneck is an ideal functional item that can be worn to work, parties, and walkarounds. It is a popular fashion item during the cold season.

Classic White Shirt

Stephanie Coker. Photo @stephaniecoker

White is such a stunning colour that in itself, it gives the wearer an interesting identity. A white shirt doesn’t only speak of your cleanliness, it also screams sophistication. Not everyone can rock this. However, it should be an essential item in your closet.

Bodycon

A Bodycon is a figure-hugging dress. It is mostly made with a stretchy, light material. The bodycon dress gives you a chic look. When styled right, it can really direct the attention to the curves. If you want to add a more polished look, try a tailored blazer or a denim jacket. Don’t forget to wear your shapewear to get the perfect look.

Kimono

Kimono is a Japanese word that means clothing. It is a stylish jacket that first made its way to reality during the Heian period (794-1192). In Japan, it traditionally signifies longevity and good fortune. Kimonos are very handy and can touch up your basic outfit if you are in a hurry.

Always remember, “High heels can literally raise your status because you’re taller when you wear them.” Helen Fisher

