3 Ways Banana Can Make Your Skin Glow

3 Ways Banana Makes Your Skin Glow

Apart from the health benefits banana has, it can still work absolute wonders for your skin. The peel of the banana itself performs a total miracle.

There are many powerful nutrients contained in the fruit that makes it the perfect addition to your all-natural face masks.

Below are some uses of Banana for your skin:

Oil Control



If you have oily greasy skin, use a simple banana face mask with lemon juice and honey. Banana is a great exfoliator that helps slough off excess sebum on the skin’s surface. It also contains and contains moisture, potassium, and vitamins E and C, which all promote clear glowing skin. To do this:

Mash a ripe banana with the back of a fork and combine 1 tablespoon of raw honey and 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice to make an amazing face mask. Rinse off with a wet cloth or cold water.

Treats Acne



Banana and its peels are excellent homemade remedies for treating acne and pimples. You can directly apply the inside of a banana peel onto your acne to reduce inflammation and destroy bacteria. Also, use a face mask with mashed banana, honey, and turmeric to brighten skin, reduce acne, and moisturize your skin. Wash this off with cold water and pat your face dry. Remember to be consistent to see results.

Anti-Aging Effects



Bananas, also known as nature’s botox, contain super wrinkle-fighting nutrients that help fade age spots and prevent fine lines and wrinkles from forming. Coupled with other wrinkle-busting kitchen ingredients, you can gently nourish, exfoliate, and protect mature skin. Apply a thick coat of a powerful anti-aging banana face mask containing one mashed banana, 1 teaspoon orange juice, and 1 teaspoon thick yogurt.

All of the above require you to be consistent. If you are not consistent with the steps, you might not get the result you want.