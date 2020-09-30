30-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping minor in Jigawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Jigawa State Command have arrested one Habibu Muhammad, 30, for the alleged rape of a minor.

The NSCDC’s spokesperson for Jigawa State, Adamu Shehu, in a statement, said the suspect was arrested at Unguwar Gabas, in Karkarna, Yankwashi local government area.

He said the suspect was arrested on Saturday, September 19, 2020, for the alleged rape of a five-year-old girl of the same address.

The case was reported at the Yankwashi Divisional office by the father of the victim who accused the suspect of taking his child to his house and sexually assaulting her.

The official said upon interrogation, the suspect confessed that on Friday, September 18, 2020, at about 3:30 pm, he invited the young girl into his house with the intention of sending her on an errand and changed his mind to take advantage of her.

“According to the victim’s mother, it was when her daughter was complaining of pain in her private area that she decided to have a look at the place, and then questioned the girl on how she sustained bruises at the area. The little girl started crying saying the person would kill her if she mentioned his name.

“Medical report obtained from Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) at the General Hospital, Dutse, Jigawa state’s capital confirmed penetration and bruises in the minor’s private area.”

Mr Shehu said that the suspect will be charged to court when a discreet investigation is completed.

