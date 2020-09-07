37 years old man dies from electrocution in Delta

By Paul Olayemi – Sapele

A 37-year old man has been electrocuted to death after he tried switching from a generating set to electricity power while watching TV in Sapele, Delta State.

The incident was said to have happened on Sunday afternoon, at about 1:35 pm along Oleh road in the timber town.

According to an eye witness William Madu (the deceased) who works with a water processing company was watching a sitcom in his house when the incident happened “William was watching TV when BEDC brought to light and because the generator was outside,

He left his one-room to switch off the generator set and the next thing we heard was a little boy screaming, we dashed out to find him struggling with the wire and we had to switch off power from the building before we could rescue him”

The source who craved anonymity told Vanguard that William gave up the ghost before they could get to the hospital ” as I speak to you his body is present in the mortuary.

Electrical appliances in the building were said to be damaged due to the incident. William was the sole breadwinner in his family and was the only male child of his father.

When Vanguard visited the residence of the Madus, neighbors were seen struggling to revive the deceased father who was said to have fell unconscious on hearing the news of his son’s death.

