41 Delta teachers demoted, barred from exams supervision over WASSCE malpractice

Sanctions have been visited on 41 teachers by Delta State government over examination malpractice perpetrated during the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE.

A statement, on Monday, by the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, confirmed the development.

He said the decision followed the recommendation of the Examination Ethics Disciplinary Committee of the state.

According to the Commissioner, “They are to suffer deferment of promotion by one year and banned from the supervision of any school examination for a period of three years.

“I have directed the Post-Primary Education Board to implement the deferment of promotions by one year for the 41 affected teachers.

“While others are being sanctioned, P. O. Okolo is to be given a letter of commendation for a job well done during the examination.

“The principals and examination officers of 13 public secondary schools and one private secondary school indicted for examination malpractice are to be issued with letters of warning by PPEB to desist from acts of negligence.”

Besides the sanctions on the Delta State teachers, the state government also approved the reopening of a secondary school which was closed down last year for examination malpractice.

However, a warning letter was issued before giving the school a second chance to abide by laid down examination ethics.

