44 traffic offenders convicted in Kano — FRSC

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Kano Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC says it has secured the conviction of 44 traffic offenders for various offenses along with Kano – Kaduna road.

The Sector Commander, Corps Commander Zubairu Mato said the traffic offenders were convicted through a mobile court set up to trial defaulters of the road traffic rules.

Mato said that a total of 48 traffic offenders were arraigned before the court, out of which 44 were convicted and four others discharged and acquitted.

According to him, “As part of the enforcement strategies, a mobile court sat on Thursday 17th September 2020 at a location along with Kano – Kaduna Road. The Court was presided over by a Senior Magistrate, Huda Haruna. During the court sitting, a total of 48 traffic offenders were arraigned out of which 44 were convicted for various traffic offenses and 4 were discharged & acquitted. The mobile court would be sustained throughout the Ember Months period.

“With a view to preparing the stakeholders to work hard to ensure Crash – free Ember Months, the command has commenced aggressive public sensitization alongside enforcement of traffic rules as part of the activities of the Ember Months.

“Public sensitization campaigns in Motor parks, religious places, Markets, the Media, and other public fora have been intensified and would be sustained within the period.

“The general public is hereby informed of the Command’s preparedness to ensure hitch-free Ember Months in Kano. The Patrol and rescue Operations has been intensified in the State as part of the proactive measure aimed at ensuring a safer motoring environment during the Ember months period and beyond,” he said.

To its personnel, the Sector Commander enjoined them to eschew all vices capable of tarnishing the image of Corps.

“Staffs are admonished to rise up for the challenges of the Ember Months period and to focus on the enforcement of critical offenses such as Speed limit violations, overloading/social distancing in vehicles, Tyre violations, dangerous driving, light sign violations, wipers, Use of the phone while driving, seat belt use violations, and Route violations/ lane indiscipline,” Sector Commander Mato however stated.

Vanguard