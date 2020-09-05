5 Common Mistakes People Make When Moisturising

Osaze Akil is popular for his moisturised skin. Photo Instagram

Moisturising is one skincare routine often recommended by skin care experts. This is because moisturising helps maintain the skin cells, protecting them from irritation. People who moisturise often are more likely to maintain youthful-looking skin as they grow older.

Asides from maintaining your skin complexion, moisturising also helps prevent breakouts on your skin caused by dryness and irritation. When the skin is moisturised, it is plumper, smoother and looks even brighter.



It is not enough to just moisturise; you have to be doing it the right way. Here are some mistakes people commonly make when moisturising:

Using The Wrong Product



Choosing the right moisturising product sets the foundation for a good moisturising routine. This is because no one wants to feel coated or sticky, making it essential that you select a more appropriate moisturiser.



Ointment products are a lot more appropriate and effective in sealing moisture and protecting the skin. Spray moisturisers also deliver the benefits of a moisturiser and are a lot lighter, which makes them a choice option for many people.

Regardless of the type of moisturiser you choose, be sure that it is hypoallergic and contains no dyes or preservatives, which means fewer irritants for your skin. Selecting a light but effective moisturiser with no added ingredients guarantees full hydration with no irritation for your skin.

Moisturising Only When Your Skin Feels Dry



Another common moisturising mistake people make is that they only moisturise when their skin feels dry. This means that they tend to skip moisturising when the weather is hot and has them sweating a lot.

The truth is that moisturising is not seasonal; in fact, experts have compared it to sunscreen, which you need all year round. The sun dries out the skin causing it to lose its natural water content.



This is what causes your skin to dry out and become dehydrated in turn, causing other problems for your skin. Instead of keeping your moisturiser away when it hurts, you can either switch up to a lighter moisturiser or apply a lighter layer.

Moisturising Dry Skin



A very popular mistake many people make when moisturising is that they tend to do it when their skin is dry. So rather than putting on lotion while their skin is damp after a bath, they prefer to wait till they have completely dried up their skin.

As a tip, try to moisturise your skin within six minutes after you get out of the shower, this will help lock in hydration. Whether you take morning or night shower, lightly pat your skin dry, be careful not to rub too aggressive then moisturise immediately after.

Not Focusing On Your Hands And Feet



Your hands and feet deserve a lot more care; this is because as you go out during the day, they tend to be washed a lot more often. For your hands, be sure you have a hand moisturiser in your bag for every bathroom break. Apply it on immediately after you wash your hands to keep your hands moisturised throughout the day.

Your feet, on the other hand, take the brunt of pressure as you work, making it prone to cracks, dryness and roughness. So be sure to apply an extra layer of moisturiser to your feet when you lather up after a bath. During the day, also have a foot moisturiser in your bag, one that contains urea, lactic acid or any other alpha hydroxyl acid to remove the top layer of dead skin and reduce thickness.

Apply Products In The Wrong Order



The order of applying products also helps determine the effectiveness of your moisturising routine. For instance, facial moisturiser works with prescriptions, serums and lotions, so applying them first could prevent other treatments from working properly.

The way to do this is to cleanse, pat, dry, apply serum, toners then moisturise and finish up with sunscreen. For the rest of your body, moisturise first, then add SPF for the extra layer of protection your skin needs.



Moisturising helps re-hydrate your skin and reduces the loss of its water content, making sure your skin looks younger. It also helps prevents skin problems that could be caused by skin dryness. Solving these common problems made when moisturising would help you get the most out of your moisturiser.