5 Libido-boosting (Aphrodisiac) Meals To Try

Aphrodisiacs are sensual libido-boosting foods. The term “ aphrodisiac” was coined from an ancient Greek goddess associated with love, beauty, pleasure, passion and procreation.

Many people resort to drugs when there is a decrease in sexual appetite, while some prefer natural remedies.

Below are some fruits that are easily gotten at the local stores and the markets. And when consumed in its appropriate proportions, can serve as an aphrodisiac:

Watermelon varieties. | Photo What About Watermelon

Watermelon: Watermelon is the new Viagra because of its citrulline amino acid, which is good for the cardiovascular system and helps to relax the blood vessel that increases sex drive.

Coconut water: The water from coconut contains electrolytes which aid in blood circulation. Fun fact: most drinks that athletes consume contain electrolytes. That is not all, it has the number of electrolytes as the one found in coconut. Coconut water is rich in calcium, potassium and magnesium, which increases metabolism and, in turn, helps it go down in the bedroom. The best part is, it boosts circulation, which helps with a climax.

Bananas chopped up in a bowl | Photo Medical News Today

Banana: It is no surprise that there are conspiracy theories on how the banana fruit takes after the shape of a man’s genitals. Banana contains bromelain that triggers testosterone production. Recommended for people who have erectile dysfunction, it is also something to look into if you want healthy semen and also want to increase your energy level.

Garlic: When we think about garlic, we think about the unpleasant smell and that makes us look the other way. But do you know that garlic stirs up your libido? If you feel you can’t handle the natural garlic, you can go for the supplements.

Kunun Aya (Tigernut) | Photo AfricanChow

Tigernut: Quite a number of Nigerians are familiar with the benefits of tiger nut. So famed is this fruit that its history dates back to generations. Besides boosting the libido, treat erectile dysfunction, increase sperm count, you are in for a fibre treat.

If you are looking to be even more adventurous, try the amazing tiger nut drink: a blended combination of coconut, tiger nut and dates and share with your partner.

Dark chocolate: Chocolate stimulates the production of serotonin and Dopamine which are called the “feel-good hormones”. No wonder when lovers celebrate Valentine’s day or a special moment, chocolate always comes in handy to create a mood.

Strawberry | Photo Best Health Magazine

Strawberry: When it comes to strawberry, it is a perfect tool for seduction, even the taste sends a vibrant signal to the brain. It is also enriched with minerals like Magnesium, Potassium and Folate including Vitamin C which is good for the production of estrogen. To spice up things in the bedroom, use a strawberry with chocolate or champagne.