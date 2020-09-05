5 Times Rema Added Another Banger To Our Playlist

Who is this boy who made walking around with a teddy bears look cool? It’s our one and only Remmy Boy.

The Nigerian hitmaker Rema, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, who changed the game by experimenting with different genres of music from Afrobeat to trap, arguably stands as the voice of this new generation.

After bagging numerous awards such as the Headies next rated, City People Music Award for Revelation of the Year, there is no contest that he is one of the fastest rising acts in Africa.

For a better perspective, at the tender age of 18, the Mavin Records artiste is the first Nigerian singer to debut five top songs on Apple Music Chart.

Yet, Nigerian twitter woke up to see Rema go Kanye with quite a number of revelations including stealing Eric’s laptop (as you guessed, many are questioning who Eric is). In one of his tweets, he wrote,

“Niggas don’t wanna see a kid win, they feel I got it too easy. I shower with my sweat, we go off on this side like the days in BENIN it got nun to do with my deal, come and sign these papers without a hustler spirit, you gone lose! Management gone change my password now lol.”

Undoubtedly, Rema has gotten to where he is now by putting in the work. However, what many did not know until today, is that the songs he put out that made hits were rejected beats. How did we know? He bluntly stated on his page,

“I climbed this cliff with bunch of rejected beats. Some n**s hate me because of that.” “Ozedikus took risks for me, he was under a management with guidelines. He sneaked beats to me so I could record when my first engineer left me because we couldn’t pay him at the time. All the beats Ozedikus sneaked are now HITS.”

Here are some of the hits credited to Rema

WOMAN

GINGER ME

BEAMER

IRON MAN

DUMEBI