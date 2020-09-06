6 Easy Steps To Get The Best Out Of Online Shopping

Reviews |Image: Photo Getty

Shopping online has become so popular that new online stores pop up every day. It is easy to get lost in the maze of thousands of products and get confused. Following these steps can make your online shopping experience relatively easier and even help you save money.

Buy From Popular Online Stores



Most people that shy away from online shopping do so because they are scared of being scammed, or getting a product that doesn’t match its description. The advantage of buying from popular online stores is that they are already well known and have a quite a number of people who have bought from them in the past. This makes it easier to shop online, and with peace of mind. These stores that are well known tend to care about their reputation a lot more and pay paramount attention to customer complaints. Because of this, your item is more likely to match its description.

Research The Retailer Online



Now, there are some occasions where you might want to buy from a store that’s not popular. Perhaps you saw an advertisement for a product from the store online, or you came across the store’s social media page. All you need to do is research. Carry out a search of the store on Google and see what pops up. You should also check the store’s social media accounts, to see if it looks legitimate. Check for comments under the posts and overall activity on the page. You could also ask friends about the store to see if anyone you know has purchased from them or is familiar with them. Sometimes, you might see a page on Instagram that has compiled buyers of a particular product’s complaints on their feed.

Read Product Reviews



While we have advised on the above, one thing to note is that even the best product has a bad review. Even if a product has a few bad reviews, if the good reviews greatly outweigh the bad ones, you can totally go for it. Sometimes a bad review might be because of a singular unpleasant experience. Some critical reviews could also be because of unrealistic expectations of the products by the buyer, so you need to carefully note the reasons for the bad feedback before making your decision.

Check Product Descriptions



“What you ordered versus what you got” is a very popular phrase attached to online shopping. Many times, this can simply be avoided by going through the product description. It is not enough to look through the product pictures because the actual product might be smaller, less shiny or just different from what it actually looks like. The best way to determine what a product online should look like is through the product description. This doesn’t mean after looking through the product description the product will match hundred per cent of the time, it just means you are less likely to make a purchase that will not match its pictures.

Keep An Eye Out for Coupons And Sales



If you’re looking to save money as you shop, check for coupons! Most popular online stores have social media accounts where they occasionally share coupons codes with their followers. If it’s an online store you regularly shop from, follow their social media accounts to be updated about coupons and sales. Some online stores collaborate with influencers and give them coupons codes to share with their followers. You could also look out for that.

Compare Prices From Different Vendors



In online stores that have multiple vendors, you can usually find the same product at different prices. If this is this case, it advisable to compare prices from different vendors before placing an order for the one with your most preferred price. You could save a ton of money by doing this. Don’t forget to check the reviews and product description as you do this because sometimes, a cheaper price might mean less quality.