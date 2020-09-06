6 technologies that are powering the online gambling industry in the UK

The gambling industry in the UK has witnessed huge transformations in the last 20 years. New research provided by New Casinos UK found that new casino sites have witnessed a lot of shifts and many new brands have entered the scene in acquisitions, mergers, and other things. However, it’s actually the impact of technology that has fueled the growth witnessed in online gambling in the UK.

According to the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC), The National Lottery and brick and mortar casinos were overtaken by online gambling in 2019. The UK casino market reflects this development well, as more people are now playing online.

In the article, we tried to highlight the major technologies propelling the growth witnessed in the online gambling industry.

Data Science

Big data used to be a buzz phrase in the past, but that’s no longer the case. Nowadays, large volumes of data are generated by casinos, and through data science, this data is easily interpreted and its power leveraged on. Data scientists and other specialists in the data management field are now employed by the biggest casino operators, and they also employ the most advanced data software to get the best data. By relying on the benefits of data, present-day operators are able to offer customized or personalized overall user experience to the account holders.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

One of the biggest trends in the tech world that works across many industries is artificial intelligence. Operators employ AI solutions like chatbots to boost customer service delivery in the gambling industry. Data collection and analysis is also achieved through AI in the bid to deliver accurate product personalization and customization for players.

Through AI, user engagement is boosted with the help of quality automated interactions. Another benefit of AI is that it helps to fish out problem players and also to ensure that responsible gambling prevails. In the entire online gambling industry, this development stands as one of the best.

Cloud Computing



As many people move to online gambling, the demand for seamless playing experiences increases. Clients seek more personalized or customized experiences. Through cloud technology, improved performance and scalability is achieved, and these enhance security, data analytics, and other capabilities. Through the cloud, these platforms also meet the very strict data management regulations imposed on them by the regulatory bodies.

Blockchain Cryptocurrencies

For a very long time, the online gambling landscape had the problem of low payments and the issue of safety of payments. However, the use of blockchain technology to authenticate cryptocurrency transactions has made it a seamless process, with more layers of security added to the entire process for the platforms that accept it.

The popularity of cryptocurrency casinos has soared, and through this, banking has become more efficient, more secure, and faster. Through these crypto coins, anonymous payments can be achieved, and they’re cheaper than payments with other methods. For those regions where there are no locally licensed casino platforms because of laws against online gambling, locals can easily access their favourite games through the cryptocurrencies.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR and VR)

These are the two most trending technologies in the world of gaming. AR and VR casino games are now being released by gaming developers and they deliver a more realistic, interactive, immersive, and authentic gaming experience. Through the immersive gaming experience, customers get more satisfaction.

As the income-earning population is made of more millennials, the fortunes of the gaming industry are now being revived by VR and AR, which are mostly preferred by people of this age. These VR headsets and other hardware is now commonly available, and through this, interest in the new technology is increasing.

Live Dealer Games

Players that want to enjoy more authentic and realistic gaming experiences are in love with online live dealer games. This system presents them with a real human croupier on the other side of the screen and they also get to enjoy the live chat feature, where they can interact with the dealer and other players. The thrill of the online casinos is taken a notch higher by live dealer blackjack, poker, baccarat, and other games.

Final Thoughts

The tremendous growth witnessed by the online gambling industry in not just the UK, but all over the world, is being propelled by new technology. When you’re searching for the best place to enjoy games, make sure you take these innovative features into consideration. When you choose platforms that offer them, you’ll enjoy a better experience. These are the trends that are defining the boom witnessed by the industry.