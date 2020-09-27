60th Independence: Nigeria on path of growth, greatness through Buhari — Akeredolu

Rotimi Akeredolu

Arogbonlo Israel

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has said the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari had put the country on a path of growth and greatness.

The governor said this while addressing journalists shortly after a thanksgiving service at Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry (MFM), Southwest 4 Region, Akure, in commemoration of the country’s 60th Independence anniversary on Sunday.

According to him, Buhari had established democratic principles in addition to making a lot of fiscal policies.

Gov Akeredolu urged Nigerians to continue to celebrate the country’s anniversary every year, and pray that everything will be good “because the country is on the path to greatness”.

“How many presidents in this country have lost a state and welcomed the governor that won against their party?

“This is a sign of leadership and the path the country should toe. Look at the path we are following, the leadership that Buhari has offered this country,” he said.

The governor also urged Nigerians to be prepared to make the sacrifices needed and to move with the country for greatness.

Earlier, the General Overseer, MFM, Pastor Daniel Olukoya in his sermon on thanksgiving, urged Nigerians not to forget what God had done for them and the country as a whole.

Olukoya, who was represented by a Senior Regional Overseer of MFM, Samuel Yuli, said every human being breathing must praise God “because, with life, there is hope”.

“As long as we have breath, let us praise God. We are all here today praising him because we have life.

“When the Bible says to bless the Lord, it means we must praise and worship him in spirit, soul and body,” the clergyman stated.

“You cannot see your spirit, soul or the various organs in your body which function simultaneously to keep us alive.

“It is a good thing to always remember that we are in God’s presence,” he said.

Vanguard News