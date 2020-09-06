$6m internet fraud suspect on FBI radar reports self to EFCC

Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

A suspect, Felix Osilama Okpoh, who has been on the radar of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) following his alleged involvement in $6million internet fraud, has reported himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC Head, Media, and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement in Port Harcourt, said the commission had commenced an investigation into the matter.

He said Okpoh, alongside Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh, Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Abiola Ayorinde Kayode, and Nnamdi Orson Benson, were declared wanted by the FBI sometime in 2019 for their alleged involvement in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme that defrauded over 70 businesses in the United States, of over $6million.

He said the suspect allegedly provided over 40 bank accounts to his conspirators, which were used to receive fraudulent wire transfers from their victims totaling over $1million.

Uwajaren said: “He was, on August 21, 2019, indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

“However, Okpoh, on Friday, September 18, 2020, turned himself in at the Lagos Zonal Office of the Commission in company with his parents, Col. Garuba Okpoh (rtd) and Chief (Mrs.) Justina Okpoh.

“Okpoh, during interrogation, said he made the move to surrender himself to the Commission out of respect he had for his parents and his resolve to be morally upright”.