75 frontline health workers test positive for COVID-19 in Katsina

Augustine Okezie, Katsina

More than 75 frontline health workers, including doctors, nurses and others have tested positive of the Coronavirus, with majority of them showing no symptoms before being tested

Two top officials of the Katsina State Government, namely; Commissioner, Ministry of Information, Abdulakarim Yahaya Sirika and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Kabir Mustapha, who made the above disclosure while addressing newsmen at Government House Katsina, said the infected health care workers are currently receiving home care treatment with drug regimens and observations in line with clinical practices

They also announced that two mortalities were recorded, including one doctor and one laboratory attendant who reported his case late Thursday.

They also disclosed that cumulatively, the state has spent over N157, 750, 000, 00 on a total of 11314 samples collected with 675 repeats and follow ups cases.

They said “the state government has engaged Sahel Medical Centre, a private laboratory accredited by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), offering testing service on COVID-19 suspected cases’’.

“From 31st of May, 2020 to date, Sahel Medical Laboratory has tested over 10,000 samples of COVID-19 suspected patients, it cost the state government N15, 750.00 for one (1) test and so far, a whooping N157, 750, 000, 00 has been expended on the 10,000 tests alone, in addition to other costs on patients care and staff allowances, etc.”

‘’The state had about 800 positive cases with 24 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic’’.

‘’Sharing of risk communication activities through social media platforms, as well as the intensification of house to house awareness creation, were still ongoing.’’

While admitting that presently the state has 13 patients in the isolation centres they however maintained that the major challenge confronting the state’s COVID-19 Committee is in the refusal by most admitted patients to be quarantined and their insistence that they are healthy.

They also attributed the declining rate of infections in the state to vigilance of the state government, especially in tackling risk awareness sensitisation through religious groups and traditional rulers.