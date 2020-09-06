Daily News

774,000 jobs revisited: Some disturbing observations 

By
By John I Abhuere 

We are happy to observe that Special Works Program  aimed at recruiting 774000 unskilled  Nigerians across the country is now on top gear with  advertisement  for applicants. The implementation of the Program is a big step forward in our country’s development. For this  I wish to commend the effort of the government for kicking  it off. However I am disturbed  by some some reports that suggest discrimination, privilege  and segregation in the program. According to THE NATION newspaper Monday  17 August 2020, the 774,000 jobs have an Allocation Formula: 1000 jobs per local government, Governors 40 slots per local government, senators 30 slots per local government, representatives 25 slots per local government, and ministers 30 slots per local government.

By jove are these allocations  to individuals necessary  at a time in country we are fighting corruption, inequality, nepotism ,  cronyism  and other forms of injustice and unfairness? Me thinks not!! What signals are we sending the youth? The gesture  is unnecessary and should be withdrawn. We need a level playing ground for all citizens but particularly the youth  in order to enable them to flourish and  to develop strong love for and boundless faith in fatherland. It is not the right way to go about such social intervention; we should promote equal access to opportunities in the land. It  brings to questions the  purpose, philosophy, fairness, and transparency of the Program.  The allocation should have all gone to the Local Government council only. After all each of  us including governors, senators etc belongs to one local government  or another.

At times we offend others unintentionally, spoil the soup , alienate citizen and sow the seed of hatred and agitation  unwittingly. The allocation  formula  unconsciouslybrings in tribalism, favoritism and  godfathers’ influence, double- take  to the project, there is the danger.  Apart from inter- class bitterness,  it  is a form of corruption which distorts and harms the recruitment and hurts the outcome because some of the special candidates  may not meet the minimum requirements  and thus unsuitable for employment  in the first instance. Those  so employed  on  privileged basis will  not take the exercise seriously. Wrongly though, they would think  it is  a dash- a gift for the connected, an arrangement for for the boys and girls.

Then there is the dirtier aspect – the  integrity  deficit. It will be recalled that on my first to this program  here, I  sued for equity, integrity , transparency  and the lack  of discrimination in the execution of this program.  I  also advised against turning it into a  reward for political loyalty and reward as some did with the poverty alleviation program (PAP). After elections, development for all should follow. Political parties should take the back stage. The welfare of all citizens should become the top priority number one. Thus  rather than massaging the ego some big party men, the special works program should be seen  as one to improve the economic condition of participants  and to win love for fatherland  through equal access to any available opportunity. The allocation of jobs to some individuals  negates  this goal  of equal treatment.

These jobs are meant to help reduce unemployment, help the citizens especially the poor and unskilled,  enhance spending power of individuals  and thus hopefully help to roll back the looming recession. But such special program could be used to win  citizens’ support  for  the state, promote patriotism and  loyalty to the country, high sense of justice, equity, faith and hope especially of the youth in our fatherland.  However this requires altruistic spirit on the part of the leaders and managers of the program. And this is why the  sharing formula is so sad, scandalous and counter- productive. As already indicated, it promotes undue  privilege of the few,  a man knows man culture,  social and political discriminations and  ill-  feeling especially  among the youths. It discourages merit, patriotism and gives the impression that the exercise is merely a  political show.

But it should not be so. Our youths should be fed with  better ingredients, trained on saner values  and  given patriotic orientation.  A socio-economic intervention  such  as the Special Works Program should  be directed to ensure social justice, equal opportunity and healthy competition especially among the youth.  The ideal thing is to throw all the jobs open  for those interested  to compete for them.  It was expected  that  certain requirements  were  laid down for  all the applicants, so as to get the best hands to do the planned  jobs.

Should the need for allocation arise, then it should be classified according to different areas of specialization, for example; agriculture, engineering, health workers, handwork etc for distribution of applicants.  The sum of N52 billion has been approved for this Program, and it has its opportunity cost.  We need to justify the cost by ensuring that the benefits of the employment program far outweigh the cost. For instance such amount of money could be deployed to enhance our infrastructural base and social services. If we are  now giving some  jobs  to the political elites  to dispense with at will, then I’m afraid we are  starting  off badly and missing  the point and essence of the program itself. We will not  be making progress in the reduction of unemployment. We need to change current attitude in order to create an atmosphere of faith and confidence where the youth  can  be  gainfully  hopeful of getting jobs not by knowing someone, but because they merit it.

