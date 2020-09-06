774,000 jobs revisited: Some disturbing observations 

By John I Abhuere

We are happy to observe that Special Works Program aimed at recruiting 774000 unskilled Nigerians across the country is now on top gear with advertisement for applicants. The implementation of the Program is a big step forward in our country’s development. For this I wish to commend the effort of the government for kicking it off. However I am disturbed by some some reports that suggest discrimination, privilege and segregation in the program. According to THE NATION newspaper Monday 17 August 2020, the 774,000 jobs have an Allocation Formula: 1000 jobs per local government, Governors 40 slots per local government, senators 30 slots per local government, representatives 25 slots per local government, and ministers 30 slots per local government.

By jove are these allocations to individuals necessary at a time in country we are fighting corruption, inequality, nepotism , cronyism and other forms of injustice and unfairness? Me thinks not!! What signals are we sending the youth? The gesture is unnecessary and should be withdrawn. We need a level playing ground for all citizens but particularly the youth in order to enable them to flourish and to develop strong love for and boundless faith in fatherland. It is not the right way to go about such social intervention; we should promote equal access to opportunities in the land. It brings to questions the purpose, philosophy, fairness, and transparency of the Program. The allocation should have all gone to the Local Government council only. After all each of us including governors, senators etc belongs to one local government or another.

At times we offend others unintentionally, spoil the soup , alienate citizen and sow the seed of hatred and agitation unwittingly. The allocation formula unconsciouslybrings in tribalism, favoritism and godfathers’ influence, double- take to the project, there is the danger. Apart from inter- class bitterness, it is a form of corruption which distorts and harms the recruitment and hurts the outcome because some of the special candidates may not meet the minimum requirements and thus unsuitable for employment in the first instance. Those so employed on privileged basis will not take the exercise seriously. Wrongly though, they would think it is a dash- a gift for the connected, an arrangement for for the boys and girls.

Then there is the dirtier aspect – the integrity deficit. It will be recalled that on my first to this program here, I sued for equity, integrity , transparency and the lack of discrimination in the execution of this program. I also advised against turning it into a reward for political loyalty and reward as some did with the poverty alleviation program (PAP). After elections, development for all should follow. Political parties should take the back stage. The welfare of all citizens should become the top priority number one. Thus rather than massaging the ego some big party men, the special works program should be seen as one to improve the economic condition of participants and to win love for fatherland through equal access to any available opportunity. The allocation of jobs to some individuals negates this goal of equal treatment.

These jobs are meant to help reduce unemployment, help the citizens especially the poor and unskilled, enhance spending power of individuals and thus hopefully help to roll back the looming recession. But such special program could be used to win citizens’ support for the state, promote patriotism and loyalty to the country, high sense of justice, equity, faith and hope especially of the youth in our fatherland. However this requires altruistic spirit on the part of the leaders and managers of the program. And this is why the sharing formula is so sad, scandalous and counter- productive. As already indicated, it promotes undue privilege of the few, a man knows man culture, social and political discriminations and ill- feeling especially among the youths. It discourages merit, patriotism and gives the impression that the exercise is merely a political show.

But it should not be so. Our youths should be fed with better ingredients, trained on saner values and given patriotic orientation. A socio-economic intervention such as the Special Works Program should be directed to ensure social justice, equal opportunity and healthy competition especially among the youth. The ideal thing is to throw all the jobs open for those interested to compete for them. It was expected that certain requirements were laid down for all the applicants, so as to get the best hands to do the planned jobs.

Should the need for allocation arise, then it should be classified according to different areas of specialization, for example; agriculture, engineering, health workers, handwork etc for distribution of applicants. The sum of N52 billion has been approved for this Program, and it has its opportunity cost. We need to justify the cost by ensuring that the benefits of the employment program far outweigh the cost. For instance such amount of money could be deployed to enhance our infrastructural base and social services. If we are now giving some jobs to the political elites to dispense with at will, then I’m afraid we are starting off badly and missing the point and essence of the program itself. We will not be making progress in the reduction of unemployment. We need to change current attitude in order to create an atmosphere of faith and confidence where the youth can be gainfully hopeful of getting jobs not by knowing someone, but because they merit it.