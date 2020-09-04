774,000 jobs to have implementation committees, says Keyamo

From Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has said the 774,000 jobs under the Special Public Works Programme will have implementation committees at various levels.

The minister said the successful applicants would be paid after the verification of their Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs).

He stressed that banks will work closely with the committees to ensure transparency and proper documentation of the successful applicants in the implementation of the programme.

Keyamo addressed reporters on Thursday in Abuja on the 774,000 jobs in company of the Director General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Nasir Ladan.

“There will be implantation committees at different levels to ensure proper documentation of those who have been selected. They (the committees) will work closely with the banks. They will also select the projects to be done and they will also go ahead and supervise the different works that will be done in the various local government areas.

“In other words, we don’t just want to give people money and sit down here in Abuja and assume that those community services are going on everywhere. We don’t want to assume that.

“We are going to have actual people on the ground: the implementation committee supervising this work. Over the next few days, the Director General of the NDE and I will put our heads together and announce these committees across the country,” he said.