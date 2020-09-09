9 Tips To Help You Tame Your Anger

PHOTO: Istock

Anger is a normal emotion that everyone experiences from time to time. However, if you find your anger turns to aggression or outbursts, you need to find healthy ways to deal with anger.

You can actually turn your anger into a positive emotion if you work at it otherwise it simply becomes problematic and can even lead to aggression, outbursts, or even physical altercations.

Keep reading for tips on how you can stay calm, control your anger and not let it get the better of you.

Count down or up

When next you find yourself about to have an outburst, count down or up to 10. It helps your heart rate slow down and your anger is ikely to subside . will slow.

Take deep breaths

Taking a breather when angry can also help you control your emotions as your breathing becomes shallower and speeds up when you are angry. You can reverse this by taking slow, deep breaths from your nose and exhaling out of your mouth for several moments.

Take a walk

Exercising is a way of channelling your anger in a different direction as it calms your nerves. Go for a walk, ride a bike or anything that gets your limbs pumping.

Find a word or phrase that helps you calm down and refocus. Repeat that word again and again to yourself when you’re upset. “Relax,” “Take it easy, and “You’ll be OK” are all good examples.

Find a safe space

Having a mental escape from the source of your anger can also help you relax. Find a space that helps you to relax and focus on something soothing.

Listen to music

Good music can help calm your nerves so when next you are about to crack up, play some of your favourite songs and dance your anger away.

When you’re steamed, you may be tempted to let the angry words fly, but you’re more likely to do harm than good. Pretend your lips are glued shut, just like you did as a kid. This moment without speaking will give you time to collect your thoughts.

Keep a journal

For times when you are angry, it won’t be a bad idea to express yourself in a journal. This not only saves you from saying things in the heat of the moment but it also helps you process your thoughts through the written word and reassess the events leading up to your feelings.

Talk to a friend



Don’t stew in the events that made you angry. Help yourself process what happened by talking with a trusted, supportive friend who can possibly provide a new perspective.

If these tips don’t help, consider talking with your doctor. A mental health specialist or therapist can help you work through underlying factors that may contribute to anger and other emotional issues.