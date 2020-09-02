A roundup of the best breathable, moisture-wicking face masks

As each state releases specifics regarding their reopening strategy for fitness centers and health clubs, sportswear companies are doing their part to make it easier for gym goers to work out safely.

While gyms are opening their doors at limited capacity, it’s essential that everyone takes proper precautions to protect themselves.

Fortunately, brands like Champion, Onzie and Adidas are producing moisture wicking face masks that stay cool and stay put during excessive activity.

Champion’s 100% cotton face masks are soft against skin and provide two layers of coverage.

The non-medical-grade covering features X-Temp™ technology that adapts to temperature to keep you cooler and drier.

The breathable fabric wicks moisture away from skin making it that much more comfortable to get a good workout in.

They’re washable and reusable, and for safety precautions should be disposed of after 20 washes.

In addition to making it a little easier to live a “normal” life during the pandemic, Champion is doing their part to make the world a better place with their Champion For All initiative.

The cause helps fund efforts to inspire future champions and create inclusiveness for people of all backgrounds and communities.

To support this effort, Champion is donating 50,000 facemasks to Boys & Girls Club of America to help keep kids safe.

Masks feature the phrases “Together We Can”, “Over Come” and “Change The World” all incorporation the brand’s signature C logo in the design.

Onzie’s mission is to turn mindfulness into an intentional practice of safety and togetherness.

The California-based activewear, yoga and workout apparel company is producing reusable, washable, moisture wicking masks made out of their performance fabric.

They used a multi-layer fabric made with Full Flex Spandex technology for the exterior with a high performance inner lining and soft touch spandex straps.

The fabric is stretchy, comfort fitting, quick-drying and breathable, perfect for weight training, running and more.

On a mission to make the perfect masks for athletes, Under Armour’s face coverings are made with high-performance materials, designed to be worn when playing sports.

The outer shell of their mask is water resistant and features a smooth, breathable spacer fabric.

The mask sits up off the face and lips for maximum comfort and there’s an anti-microbial treatment on the inside layer to help keep it fresh.

A polyurethane open-cell foam lets air through but makes it hard for moisture and sweat to pass, plus an Iso-Chill fabric on interior lining feels cool to the touch for as long as you wear it.

Bonus: A built-in UPF 50+ sun protection for outdoor activity.

Made with soft, breathable fabric the adidas Face Cover is comfortable, washable and reusable for practicing healthy habits every day.

This cover is not a medically graded mask nor a Personal Protective Equipment but can help prevent the spread of viruses and germs through droplet transmission.

Like most masks, the Adidas and Reebok face coverings are not medically graded but they can help prevent the spread of viruses and germs through droplet transmissions.

Both brand’s offerings are made with soft, breathable fabric. They’re comfortable, washable, reusable and stay put.

Hanes face mask features three layers of coverage.

The brand’s breathable, 100% cotton mask is designed for comfortable everyday wear and features Cool Comfort™ moisture-wicking fabric.

The adjustable nosepiece and front panel pleats provide contoured facial coverage.