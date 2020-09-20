Netflix. Photo The Jarkata Post

Unpredictability was the dominant theme of the week. Without recovering from the shock of one event, another was waiting on the side to get your attention. From fairytales ending to fights against intellectual properties to interpreting word choices, here is a rundown of the week.

A not-so-happy ending



Cardi B has had enough of her rapper husband Offset’s cheating and there is no hope of getting back this time as the “WAP” rapper has filed for divorce after three years of marriage.. Cardi B is seeking primary physical custody and legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. She also wants Offset to pay child support. The pairs’ relationship has been rocked by accusations of Offset’s infidelity from the start. The rapper defending her decision wrote in a comment to a fan, “No it’s not right for a n** to cheat… But what you want me to do?…”

“The New Moses”



It is not a strange sight to see Kanye West referred to himself as one of the bible characters. This time, he has proclaimed himself “the new Moses.” The rapper who is currently running for the US presidency tweeted that he would not be releasing music until he is released from his record deal with Sony and Universal, He also demanded a public apology from J Cole and Drake, comparing himself to Nat Turner, who led a slave rebellion in 1831. West further invoked God and alluded to his disputes with fellow Black titans in the music industry.

No To IP Theft



Nigerian- International film star, John Boyega stepped down as a brand ambassador for British cologne company, Jo Malone, after he was cut out of the Chinese version of an ad campaign he originally conceived and starred in. Interestingly, he found out about the new commercial after it was put on Twitter. The original commercial is a short film titled “A London Gent” has a predominantly black cast and is a celebration of his Nigerian heritage. Tweeting about this, the “Star Wars” actor wrote, “While many brands understandably use a variety of global and local ambassadors, dismissively trading out one’s culture this way is not something I can condone… I don’t have time for nonsense.” They have since apologised for the “misstep.”

Blame it on Netflix



Amidst the controversies trailing “Cuties,” the film which allegedly promotes paedophilia, its filmmaker, Maimouna Doucouré has said that Netflix’s initial marketing campaign opened up the film to a harsh level of criticism. Doucouré opined that the first artwork put out by the streaming giant which depicted the film’s central characters wearing revealing dance outfits and posing provocatively caused the uproar. “I thought the film would be accepted, they really saw that the film is about a universal issue…— the hyper-sexualization of children happens through social media and social media is everywhere. What I want to is to open people’s eyes on this issue and try to fix it,” she said.

Fresh trouble



“Harry Potter” author JK Rowling is in a fresh row with transgender rights activists after her newly released novel, “Troubled Blood” features a cross-dressing serial killer. The book released on Tuesday was written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith as the fifth instalment of Rowling’s “Cormoran Strike” detective series. A day before the book’s release, Rowling was ripped on social media with the hashtag #RIPJKRowling trending on Twitter. Others said the book is not transphobic and that critics should read it before jumping to conclusions.