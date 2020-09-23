A Woman Is Blamed When A Man Cheats – Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade | Instagram

Multiple award-winning Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has shared her thoughts about the impact of infidelity on women in society.

The “Johnny” hit maker took a swipe at critics who blame women when they cheat but find it okay for a man to do the same.

Slamming the double standard, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Goodwill Ambassador took to her Twitter account and wrote:

“Don’t people realise that no matter how good you are, you might never be completely enough for some people, so they cheat. It’s not your fault! But why is it so easy to assume it’s the woman’s fault when a man cheats but when a woman cheats she is a sl*t?”

Yemi Alade is not alone in her criticism of double standards when it comes to cheating as “Joromi” crooner Simi in 2017 also shared her views on how society makes cheating harder on women.

At the time, she told HipTV:

“Nobody is allowed to cheat in a relationship, but they do it anyway. If a man cheats, he is treated like scum. If a woman cheats, she is treated like scum, too. Obviously, people are harder on women. The society is harder on women who cheat and I think that is ridiculous. If you value what you have and If you value someone you are with, you are going to do your best to treat them right. This is the way I feel about it. It’s the same for a guy and a girl.”

The “Duduke” hitmaker added:

“They say it is a man’s world. But, I think it is a man’s world because we let it be so. It is not a man’s world because they (men) have any special powers nor is it a woman’s world because we have any special powers. We are all supposed to be good to each other. I am supposed to value you as a man and you are supposed to value me as a woman.”

Last year, Simi questioned a Ghanaian counselor who advised women to “pamoer their cheating men to save their marriage.”

Dr Charlotte Oduro advised:

“If he is cheating, let him cheat, when he’s done, he’ll come … Marriage needs a lot of sacrifice, women we need to learn this. Men have egos, you can’t change it, that’s the way they are, women need to submit … let him cheat when he’s tired he’ll come,” advised Dr Charlotte Oduro.

Disagreeing with these sentiments, the outspoken Simi termed the advice ‘idiocy’.