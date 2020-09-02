AAAN hails Fed Govt on Fadolapo’s appointment as APCON Registrar

Our Reporter

THE Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has praised the Federal Government for appointing Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo as the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

Fadolapo is one of the nine Chief Executive Officers recently appointed by President Muhammad Buhari.

The commendation was contained in a statement by AAAN Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Temitope Jemerigbe, which quoted the AAAN President, Mr. Steve Babaeko, as describing the appointment as the right move in the right direction.

Babaeko said Fadolapo is coming with vast experience and rich background as the Executive Director, AAAN, and member of the immediate past APCON Governing Council.

The statement also quoted the association’s Vice-President/Chairman of Government Relations Committee, Mr. Jenkins Alumona, as saying the choice of Fadolapo is an indication that the Federal Government is attentive to the needs of the industry and willing to collaborate with practitioners in making meaningful impact.