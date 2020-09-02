AbdulRazaq promises better working environment

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said plans are afoot to build a new High Court and a befitting complex for the Ministry of Justice, as part of efforts to create a better working environment for the judiciary.

He said he was displeased with the conditions of courtrooms – a situation that had necessitated the rebuilding and furnishing of the Area Court at centre Igboro and the Magistrates’ Court at Sango as well as the reroofing of the High Court complex, among other renovations in the justice sector.

Speaking during a visit by the newly inaugurated Ilorin branch executive committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Ilorin, the governor said efforts are on to put the right infrastructure in place for smooth running of the court system, for effective justice system.