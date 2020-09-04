Abiodun inspects Adigbe road repair, assures of more projects

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun (middle); his Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya (left) and Chief of Staff, Salis Shuaib, during the inspection of Adigbe-Pansheke road construction in Abeokuta.



The Ogun State government has promised to continue to embark on projects that will attract more development into the state.



Governor Dapo Abiodun gave the assurance on Wednesday while inspecting the laying of asphalt on the ongoing reconstruction of Adigbe road in Abeokuta South Local Government area.

The governor, while pin-pointing the importance of infrastructural development as a means of attracting more people into the state for economic growth, said the current administration had commenced full rebranding of the entire state.

He added that road construction is already ongoing in various parts of the state, including Sagamu-Abeokuta road, Adigbe road, Oba Erinwole road in Sagamu, Obantoko road and Ijebu-ode/Epe road, informing that the ongoing reconstruction of Adigbe road would be extended to Obaada in Ewekoro local government area to enhance the economic value of the axis.

The governor emphasised that the Adigbe road ought to have been completed before now, but it was delayed due to the pandemic after the project initially awarded by the Ibikunle Amosun-led administration was abandoned by the contractor due to non-availability of funds.

While assuring that the current administration would complete any of the roads inherited from the last administration to add value to the state economy, the governor urged residents to exercise patience as the government was working to ensure timely completion of all roads.

