Abubakar promises improved crops seedlings to farmers

By Ahmed Rufa’i Dutse

Jigawa State Governor Badaru Abubakar at the weekend promised to provide an improved seed of some variety of crops that grow faster to be planted in the flooded areas.

Abubakar, who made the promise at the palace of the emirs of Hadejia and Ringim, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar and Dr Sayyadi Mahamud Ringim when he paid a sympathy visit to the flood victims of Hadejia and Ringim emirate, said: “The crops are to be cultivated after the flood and can be harvested before the farmlands affected dry up.”

The governor said it would go a long way to cushion the effects of the flood and would help prevent falling into the trap of famine”.

“The state is already taking a headcount of people affected by the flood and has ordered the emergency management agency to provide victims with food items, medicines and an alternative shelter before the flood subsides.”