Abuja power infrastructure needs an upgrade – FCT Minister says

Agency Reporter

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, on Wednesday, admitted that adequate power supply was still a challenge in the nation’s capital.

Bello said this at the official handing over ceremony of the outgoing Permanent Secretary of FCT, Mr Christian Ohaa to the newly deployed Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola.

The minister emphasised the need for the upgrade of power infrastructure through the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) in FCT.

Bello, who commended the outgoing Permanent Secretary for his hard work and dedication to duty, urged him to support the FCT Administration to resolve the issue of power in the territory.

“I am pleased that your assignment is at the Ministry of Power, because when you came in three years ago, one of the greatest challenges we were facing in the city is the issue of power. Particularly lightening up the city at night.

” Ensuring that the street light network and power for them are functional. And you can remember in those days, every newspaper is reporting Abuja is dark. But quietly we are getting over that situation.

” But, it is still a challenge, that is why as you move to your new assignment as our ambassador, take advantage of any opportunity, or intervention in terms of upgrading the power infrastructure through TCN or ensuring that AEDC provides enough power to the FCT.

” As the sight of government, or in ensuring that you are able to pursue our issue of eligible customer so that we can get dedicated power.

“I think you are in a position to be able to support the FCT because you know the challenges and you have been part of the those resolving it,” he said.

Responding, Ohaa called on the directors in the FCT to support the new permanent secretary, adding that he had to step on toes to achieve results.

“However, from my experience, most capable hands within the Civil Service structure are here.

“Let me start by appreciating the minister for his mentorship, tolerance and guidance to me within the three years I worked closely with him.

“My gratitude also goes to the Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, who of course, came in a year ago with her wealth of experience and deep sense of commitment to service of our country.

“I wish to also say that those whose expectations were not met should have a space in their heart to forgive my inadequacies.

“I plead with all of you to give the same support you gave me to the incoming permanent secretary. Let me appreciate especially, Dr Mohammed Kawu, Acting Secretary, FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat and his team, who worked tirelessly to fight COVID-19.

“I made friends and I know that my friends will be more than my enemies especially those that I have stepped on their toes. I will continue in the course of making this country a better place,” he said.

On his part, the new FCT permanent secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola who promised to deliver on the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari, solicited for support from all and sundry in the FCT Administration.

“We all have one same goal and it’s to deliver on the mandate of President Buhari , not only to Nigeria but to residents of Abuja in particular.

“This is the place to be, we must collectively work together to make the place great. I want to assure you of my unflinching support. I have one assignment here to facilitate your work.,” he said.

(NAN)