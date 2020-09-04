Actress Vera Ngoka loses dad

By Ayo Onikoyi
Beautiful Nollywood actress, Vera Ngoka is bereaved. The actress lost her father to the cold hands of death on August 30, 2020.
ALSO READ: Presidency welcomes judgment by UK court on P&ID
According to the screen goddess, her late father named Orisaekezie Christopher Ngoka, Chief Ogbuehi Nnayere Eze 1 of Amannachi Orsu local government area of Imo State died at the age of 100 years.
She revealed that her father who used to fondly call her “My old blood but finest” gave birth to her at the age of 70 years. He died after a brief illness.
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Comments