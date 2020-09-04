Adamawa College of Nursing, Midwifery increases student enrolment by 100%

The Adamawa College of Nursing and Midwifery has increased student enrolment by 100 per cent, up from 235.

The aim is to address clinical manpower shortage in many of the state’s health facilities. The Acting Provost of the college, Mrs Lami Aminu, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Friday.

“The college has now approved twice admission in a year and increased the number of students to be admitted from 235 to 470.

“The new admission policy followed approval by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation.

“The development followed the discovery of gross inadequacy of nursing and midwifery staff in the fields to carter for the needs of the citizens,” Aminu said.

She said that the state government supported the college in the decision to offer admission twice a year.

According to Aminu, the college offers courses in Basic Nursing, Basic Midwifery and Community Midwifery.

She said that all the programmes were certified and approved by the council.

Aminu told NAN that local governments in the state had the responsibility to employ and deploy clinical manpower in to their respective primary health facilities for effective service delivery.

She hoped that the new admission policy of the college would help to reduce mortality and morbidity in the state.

“The massive admission programme was designed for five years – from 2020 to 2025, “ she said.

She said the college would need more office accommodations, hostels and instructors’ facilities for effective teaching and learning environment.

NAN

Vanguard