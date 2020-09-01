Adamawa: Do we need flyovers now?

Sir: The Adamawa State Executive Council had recently approved the sum of N18,603,779,279.015 for the construction of two flyovers and some township roads. The meeting which was presided over by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri approved the design and construction of grade interchange at Police Roundabout, Jimeta within 18 months, fly over at Total Filling Station duration of 12 months. It has also approved the construction of township roads in Yola, Numan, Hong, Madagali, Jada and Michika. The question is, do we really need flyovers in Adamawa at this critical moment? Below are opinions of some Adamawa residents.

Hassan Njidda said even if we don’t need them, half bread is better than none. Since our system of government happened to be on the same style, that is structural development and not a citizen well-being priority, we have nothing to say because no matter what you say, can’t make them change it. I think we better learn how to save our breath.

Auwal Aliyu Data opined that Adamawa State is not in need of flyovers. There are a lot of projects that are more important than flyovers. Secondly, the intended flyovers seem non crucial because the state capital is yet to be overcrowded which will call for flyovers. I hope the government will divert its intended flyover projects to more relevant ones.

Salihu Muhammad Misa Konkol narrated that we won’t be left behind, my people. Adamawa is considered the land of beauty and we need to justify that by building trending infrastructures so as to beautify our environment and make our economy better. Since the people who govern us are not willing to give us opportunities for a better life. Instead, they embezzle and loot the wealth meant for us. Therefore, our youths should stop relying on the government at all. Let’s learn handwork and business while supporting the government that says it would build modern infrastructures in our state. If they say they want to do let them do. That’s my angle.

Also commenting, Ibrahim Yahya Konkol explained that Adamawa State doesn’t need flyover at this moment, simply because we are facing a lot of problems in the state. It could be recalled that the state government had disengaged the workers whom the previous administration employed between 2017 and 2018 which ignite the unemployment rate in the state.



Bilyaminu Gambo Kong-kol wrote from Kano.

The state cannot even consolidate itself so that to face or think what is needed. To me, flyover is a minor case in the state because we are not overpopulated.

On his part, Babayola Ibrahim saw the move as a strategy of embezzling the resources of the state. Umar Abdullahi Jingiee said in my opinion, the state government should have focused on township and inter-local government roads only not flyovers.

Muhammad Sanusi Sulaiman concludes by saying the government will not do what is our priority. They are busy considering where they can loot our money and how to draw the attention of our people and visitors.Since they can’t do what we basically need, let them do the flyovers, it is also a development but we need a lot in some sectors than flyovers.



