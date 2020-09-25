Adamawa NBA sensitises activists on new law

Onimisi Alao, Yola

THE Yola branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has held a sensitisation workshop for leaders of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Adamawa State, on innovations in the new Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL).

The law which came to be almost two years ago (December 2018) in the state, contains innovations which confer greater dignity on citizens brought. However, the law is yet to be fully understood by citizens.

NBA also aims to awaken people to their new guaranteed rights under the ACJL 2018 so they could fight for such rights and hasten the greater implementation of the otherwise poorly implemented law.