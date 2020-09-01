Adamawa To Shut Down Schools For Reopening Without Govt Approval

The Commissioner for Education in Adamawa State, Wilbina Jackson threatens to shutdown erring schools in the state.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Adamawa State Government has threatened to shut down primary schools in the state for reopening without approval.

The Commissioner for Education, Wilbina Jackson, disclosed this on Tuesday during a meeting with the state chapter of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools in Yola.

To Jackson, the COVID-19 guidelines must be followed by all stakeholders to prevent the spread of the virus in the state.

“The National Policy on education did not state that primary six should write Common Entrance, that is what we explained to them.

“It is all about automatic promotion, no one is demoted. So that is not an excuse as far as we are concerned. We are here to obey guidelines according to the Federal Ministry of Education on COVID-19,” she said.

READ ALSO: No Senator Received N20m From NDDC’s COVID-19 Fund – Spokesman

The Commissioner explained that the government has not approved the reopening of primary schools nor the conduct of common entrance examinations in the state.

She frowned at the situation where officials sent by the ministry to monitor compliance of schools in line with the COVID-19 guidelines were prevented from doing so.

On their part, the NAPPS assured the state government of compliance to flatten the curve of the coronavirus disease.

Addressing the Commissioner, a School Proprietor, Joe Adams, said the global pandemic has affected every sector.

He, however, called on the state government to guide schools to ensure that stakeholders in the state can maintain social distancing.