Adams Oshiomhole To Be Expelled From APC?

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State on Tuesday dispelled rumours that the State Working Committee (SWC) is set to expel former National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The APC, however, said the Committee will be meeting on Thursday to review the entire electioneering campaign; the election and the party’s defeat at the September 19 guber election to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Godwin Obaseki of the PDP winner of the guber polls after he defeated the APC flag bearer, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and 12 others.

Barr. Anslem Ojezua, the state APC factional Chairman, debunked the rumour that the State Working Committee (SWC) has written the national leadership of the party of their resolve to expel former National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Social media went agog on Tuesday with a tweet; allegedly written by the state chairman saying, “I have written to the APC National headquarters that I and all the party chairmen down to the ward level have all signed the petition to completely expel Adams Oshiomhole from our great Party.”

The chairman noted that the party was yet to meet to review the entire election and its fallout, adding that he was not aware of such a move.

According to Ojezua, “We have not met. We are meeting on Thursday to review the entire situation. That is when we will make our decision known by way of formal briefing. We have not met. We shall meet on Thursday.”

When told that it was gathered that some local government party chairmen were spoiling for Oshiomhole’s expulsion, the chairman said,

“They (LG party leaders) can come and canvass that at the meeting and if that is the decision taken, then it is fine, but at the moment we have not met. We are meeting on Thursday.”

The Street Journal/The Nation

