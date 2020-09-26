Adekunle Gold: I’m excited about being a girl’s dad

By Sampson Unamka

Talented singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold, has expressed excitement being a father to a girl child.

He made this known in an interview with Dj Cuppy on Apple Music radio.

Gold, in the interview, said fatherhood has influenced his sound and he wonders if the feeling would ever go away.

“It is such an interesting journey for me, you know every day I look at her and obsessed like would this feeling ever go away. I doubt that It ever will, being a girl dad is such a responsibility that I am so excited to take on you know and it feels good to know that I am raising a queen in this crazy world and generally it influenced some of the songs that I have written for new projects that are not out yet,” Gold told Cuppy.

The singer further told his fans to expect storytelling visuals for his recent project “I just always like to tell a story with my videos, I don’t think the video should just vibe and will there be fire videos on this Afro-pop, definitely. Pretty girl with patoranking is going to be another banger, the video is already in the works”, said Gold.