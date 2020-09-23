Adesina, others for Agriculture Summit Africa

AFRICAN Develop ment Bank (AfDB) President Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina is expected to deliver the keynote address at the Agriculture Summit Africa (ASA) 2020 holding between today and tomorrow.

The yearly summit is organised by Sterling Bank.

It has as theme: ‘Fast forward agriculture: Exploiting the Next Revolution.’ The organisers said participants were expected to key in online while others would be in Lagos and Abuja studios. In a statement yesterday, Sterling Bank’s Executive Director of Corporate and Investment Banking, Yemi Odubiyi, said some dignitaries were being expected to deliver goodwill messages at the summit.

They include Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele; Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono; Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade; his Kebbi counterpart, Senator Atiku Bagudu; and the Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal.

Director, Advocacy and Country Alignment Function (ACAF), Director-General’s Office, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Dr. Kwasi Attah-Krah, is expected to deliver another keynote address on on the second day.