Adorable dog ruins family photos with siblings by pulling silly faces and refusing to face camera 

By Nicole Conner For Mailonline

Published: 05:26 EDT, 21 September 2020 | Updated: 05:51 EDT, 21 September 2020

Hilarious photographs capture a cheeky dog ruining the otherwise perfect family shots by yawning in each of them.

Hina, an adorable White Shiba, is pictured with her mouth open in each of the snaps while her family’s other dogs Sasha, Kikko and Momo wait perfectly still for the shot.

Their 53-year-old owner, Yoko Kikuchi, of Hong Kong, is often amused at the behaviour but stresses Hina is usually the most obedient of the pooches.

Hina adorably ruins the pictures by pulling funny faces or not facing the camera while her siblings sit perfectly.

Ms Kikuchi, a yoga instructor, said: ‘Her nickname is ‘Destroyer’ as she loves chewing our shoes, cables, headphones and things.

‘But she is the most obedient one, no leads needed on walks as she walks with us all the time.

‘She is very shy with humans but loves all dogs.’

She added: ‘She yawns a lot and I just happen catch the moment in the photos. I take so many photos and it just make me laugh now when I catch the moment.

‘She’s the cheeky one. She is the youngest among the four dogs though.’

The mother-of-one claims she used to hate dogs but she met her husband who convinced her to take Sasha, Kikko and Momo in.

Hina became the latest addition around two years ago.

She said: ‘My husband originally said no to taking in Hina.

‘I couldn’t stop thinking of her, as she was a lovely White Shiba. I begged my husband to take her. He finally said yes.’

