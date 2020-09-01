Africa: AAI Annual Awards Gala – Streaming Worldwide on Sep 22

Join us as we showcase the many successes of Africa & Afro-descendants across the world
AAI’s Annual Awards Gala is our most important fundraiser, allowing us to continue our vital mission of promoting enlightened engagement between Africa and America through education, training and dialogue — something which is even more relevant and important in today’s environment.
As we continue to practice physical distancing, AAI is excited to take our annual awards gala digital, streaming worldwide to a truly global audience, showcasing the many successes of Africa, Africans and Afro-descendants across the world. As we shine a light on the pioneering work of our Alumni, African nations and individuals in the arts and corporate world, we celebrate together as we plan for a future when we can once again connect in person. Until then, please join us to celebrate our important mission and this year’s distinguished honorees.
2020 Awardees
- The National Achievement Award: The People of the Republic of Senegal, to be accepted by H.E. President Macky Sall
- The Presidential Leadership Award: AAI Alumnus, H.E. Mahamadou Issoufou, President of the Republic of Niger
- International Institution of Excellence Award: The African Export – Import Bank (Afreximbank), to be accepted by Dr. Benedict Oramah
- The Distinguished Alumna Award: Ms. Claude Borna, Managing Director and Chief Innovation Officer, Sèmè City Development Agency
- AAI African Diaspora Justice & Equity Award: Sherrilyn Ifill, President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund
- Africa Illuminated Arts & Culture Award: Issa Rae, Emmy Nominated Actress, Writer and Producer
