Africa: AAI Annual Awards Gala – Streaming Worldwide on Sep 22

AAI’s Annual Awards Gala is our most important fundraiser, allowing us to continue our vital mission of promoting enlightened engagement between Africa and America through education, training and dialogue — something which is even more relevant and important in today’s environment.

As we continue to practice physical distancing, AAI is excited to take our annual awards gala digital, streaming worldwide to a truly global audience, showcasing the many successes of Africa, Africans and Afro-descendants across the world. As we shine a light on the pioneering work of our Alumni, African nations and individuals in the arts and corporate world, we celebrate together as we plan for a future when we can once again connect in person. Until then, please join us to celebrate our important mission and this year’s distinguished honorees.

2020 Awardees

The National Achievement Award: The People of the Republic of Senegal, to be accepted by H.E. President Macky Sall

The People of the Republic of Senegal, to be accepted by H.E. President The Presidential Leadership Award: AAI Alumnus, H.E. Mahamadou Issoufou , President of the Republic of Niger

AAI Alumnus, H.E. , President of the Republic of Niger International Institution of Excellence Award: The African Export – Import Bank (Afreximbank), to be accepted by Dr. Benedict Oramah

The African Export – Import Bank (Afreximbank), to be accepted by Dr. The Distinguished Alumna Award: Ms. Claude Borna , Managing Director and Chief Innovation Officer, Sèmè City Development Agency

Ms. , Managing Director and Chief Innovation Officer, Sèmè City Development Agency AAI African Diaspora Justice & Equity Award: Sherrilyn Ifill , President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund

, President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund Africa Illuminated Arts & Culture Award: Issa Rae, Emmy Nominated Actress, Writer and Producer

Executing a Sponsorship / Making a Gift

To make a gift online click here

Checks, Corporate Match or Other Gifts

Please make checks payable to:

The Africa-America Institute |

60 E 42nd Street, Suite 1700

New York, NY

Wires/Direct Deposit:

The Africa-America Institute

Account Number: 679 653 0054

Routing/ABA: 021 0000 89

SWIFT code: CITIUS33

Address of the Bank:

Citibank N.A.

399 Park Avenue, NY 10022

212-681-4503

Online Sponsorship | Sponsorship Menu

For more information or inquiries, please contact Jourden Warren, AAI’s Chief Development Officer: jwarren@aaionline.org or Cell: (646) 645-7286







