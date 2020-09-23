News From Africa

Africa: Covid-19 Death Toll Surpasses 34,000 as Total Cases Exceed 1,4 Million

As of September 23, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 55 African countries have reached 1,420,664. Reported deaths in Africa have reached 34,323, and recoveries 1,168,363.

South Africa has the most reported cases – 663,282, with deaths numbering 16,118. Other most-affected countries include Egypt (102,254 cases), Morocco (105,346), Ethiopia (70,422), Nigeria (57,613) and Algeria (50,214).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

