Africa: Nasty C’s ‘Zulu Man With Some Power’ Receives Massive Recognition

“Zulu Man With Some Power” which is Nasty C’s new album received a shout out from J. Coles’s recording label for the amazing work he did on his album.

The album has been topping the music charts and hardly anyone is surprised as Nasty C has been the person to watch out for in the past years since he stormed the musical scene.

The highlights of the album include features with T.I and Ari Lennox.

It has made such an impact that J. Cole’s Dreamville Records showed him love on social media.

The talented young South African rapper could hardly believe the love he was getting and responded to the Twitter post with: “This is crazy!”

Social media users weighed in on the amazing accomplishment.

Twitter user Xolani_MVsaid: “Comparing Nasty to any SA rapper is starting to be insulting really, the boy gone” while prince_scima said, “I feel sorry for the next Hip Hop artist dropping and album in SA..what an uphill battle!!! this is PRICELESS!!!”

Another Twitter user, Bushizle said, “It is inside a sane… insane” with a Misacras adding, “This track going on billboard 100 hits and will occupy number 1 spots on radios till December 2020”.

Meanwhile Briefly.co.za previously reported that Nasty C has denied that he pushed forward the release of his much-anticipated album, Zulu Man With Some Power, after his rival A-Reece hinted that he will drop his project this month as Nasty C and his record label Def Jam Recordings announced last week that he will also release his album this month.

The two rappers’ loyal fans started speculating who will drop the dopest album between the two stars shortly after Nasty C’s announcement.

Reece is also preparing to drop Paradise 2 sometime this month.