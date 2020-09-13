Africa: Out of 221,591 Active Covid-19 Cases in Africa, 1,483 are Critical

As of September 13, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 55 African countries have reached 1,346,595 . Reported deaths in Africa have reached 32,501 , and recoveries 1,092,502 . 221,591 cases are active of which 1,483 are considered critical.

South Africa has the most reported cases – 648,214 , with deaths numbering 15,427 . Other most-affected countries include Egypt ( 100,856 cases), Morocco ( 84,435 ), Ethiopia ( 63,888 ), Nigeria (5 6,177 ) and Algeria ( 48,007 ).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University ( world map ) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

For the latest totals, see the allAfrica clickable map with per-country numbers.

Visit the AllAfrica Coronavirus section for more coverage from across the continent. Also see: Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention , World Health Organization Africa and African Arguments .