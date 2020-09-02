News From Africa

Africa: Over 30,000 Covid-19 Deaths, Nearly 1 Million Recoveries Across Continent

By
0
Post Views: Visits 17

As of September 1st, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 55 African countries have reached 1,252,245.

Reported deaths in Africa have reached 30,054 and recoveries 998,709.

South Africa has the most reported cases – 628,259, with deaths numbering 14,263. Other most-affected countries include Egypt (99,115 cases), Morocco (63,781), Nigeria (54,247), Ethiopia (53,304), and Ghana (44,833).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments. For the latest totals, see the allAfrica clickable map with per-country numbers.

Visit the AllAfrica Coronavirus section for more coverage from across the continent. Also see: Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization Africa and African Arguments.

Fed Govt, CAN fail to agree on CAMA

Previous article

Two die in APC campaign convoy crash

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa