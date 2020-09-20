News From Africa

Africa: Reported Deaths in Africa Reach 33,840, Recoveries 1,148,212

Cape Town — As of September 20, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 55 African countries have reached 1,399,863. Reported deaths in Africa have reached 33,840, and recoveries 1,148,212.

South Africa has the most reported cases – 659,656, with deaths numbering 15,940. Other most-affected countries include Egypt (101,900 cases), Morocco (99,816), Ethiopia (68,131), Nigeria (57,145) and Algeria (49,623).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

