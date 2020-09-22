African storytellers brainstorm Thursday for better visibility

African storytellers, will at a global webinar, address issues of story pitching and retooling for better presence on television channels.

Also, emerging content creators in the film and television industry, will at the virtual learning programme to be organised by MultiChoice Talent Factory on September 24, get insight into practical ways to pitch their story ideas, as well as structure of a strong pitch document.

According to the MTF Academy Director, West Africa, Femi Odugbemi, who will facilitate the online sessions, the event is part of the company’s mission to assist emerging creators in the film and TV industry in mastering the art of storytelling.

He explained that these young creative minds “would get to understand how to shape their loglines, synopsis and present with the right kind of energy to spark interest in your project ideas.”

According to him, the forum is to help the next generation of African storytellers address industry concerns.