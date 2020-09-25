Again, ANA moves to resolve conflict rocking union

The Association of Nigerian Authors, (ANA) on Friday announced a committee to unite the splinter groups which emerged as a result of the crisis rocking the union.
A statement signed by one of the factional leaders, Camillus Uka, and the general secretary, Maik Ortserga, said the association was set up to unite Nigerian writers ”and bring them under a common organisation but the purpose is now threatened”.
PREMIUM TIMES reported how the writers’ association was splintered due to a tussle over the leadership seat of the union and a perceived struggle over a vast land which hosts its headquarters.
A recent move by the union’s advisory council to also mend fences was rejected by the other factional president, Ahmed Maiwada.
But Mr Uka, who insists he is the authentic president, said the 18-member committee will reach out to aggrieved members in order to unite all interests. He also announced a separate committee to investigate and report on the status of the land in Abuja, which is also a source of conflict
”Given the significance of peace in building a viable Association, the National Executive Council of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) has taken a decision to resolve all conflicts (amongst members) through a constructive approach,” the statement noted.
