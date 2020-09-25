Again, ANA moves to resolve conflict rocking union

The Association of Nigerian Authors, (ANA) on Friday announced a committee to unite the splinter groups which emerged as a result of the crisis rocking the union.

A statement signed by one of the factional leaders, Camillus Uka, and the general secretary, Maik Ortserga, said the association was set up to unite Nigerian writers ”and bring them under a common organisation but the purpose is now threatened”.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the writers’ association was splintered due to a tussle over the leadership seat of the union and a perceived struggle over a vast land which hosts its headquarters.

A recent move by the union’s advisory council to also mend fences was rejected by the other factional president, Ahmed Maiwada.

Ahmed Maiwada [Picture courtesy, Daily Nigerian]

But Mr Uka, who insists he is the authentic president, said the 18-member committee will reach out to aggrieved members in order to unite all interests. He also announced a separate committee to investigate and report on the status of the land in Abuja, which is also a source of conflict

”Given the significance of peace in building a viable Association, the National Executive Council of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) has taken a decision to resolve all conflicts (amongst members) through a constructive approach,” the statement noted.

