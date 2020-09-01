Again, Police arrest self-acclaimed pastor for defiling teenager

By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

A 34-year old man Chukwudi Chukwumezie has been arrested for allegedly defiling a 15-year old girl from Iyaba Egbema in Ozubulu, Anambra state.

The suspect, a self-acclaimed Pastor in charge of Mountain Zion deliverance ministry, Ugamuma village, Obosi had earlier been arrested after defiling a 15-years old girl at a hotel along Eze iweka road Obosi under false pretence of making a deliverance prayers for her.

Chukwumezie was charged to Court but reportedly jumped bail before he went after another teenage girl who he raped, using same modus of false deliverance.

Confirming the incident, Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed said the suspect would be charged to court after investigations.

He said, “It would be recalled that on the 23/9/2019 Police operatives attached to Obosi Division arrested one pastor Chukwudi Chukwumezie ‘m’ aged 34 years in charge of Mountain Zion deliverance ministry, Ugamuma village, Obosi who allegedly lured and had unlawful carnal knowledge with a Fifteen years old girl at a hotel along Eze iweka road Obosi under false pretence of making a deliverance prayers for her.

“Police detectives took the victim to the hospital for medical Examination where penetration and laceration of her hymen was confirmed by the medical doctor after which suspect was charged to Court for prosecution.

“However, same suspect who presently jumped Court bail had on the 16/7/2020 and 4/8/2020 allegedly defiled another fifteen years old girl from Iyaba Egbema in Ozubulu using same modus of false deliverance. The victim was equally taken to the hospital for medical examination where penetration was confirmed.

“Suspect was arrested on the 30/8/2020 by police operatives attached to Ozubulu Division following a tip off and case transferred to the State criminal investigation department for discreet investigation as directed by the Commissioner of Police, John Abang.”