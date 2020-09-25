Again, Thieves Ransack Adamawa Deputy Governor’s Office

The Street Journal has learnt that the office complex of the deputy governor of Adamawa State, Crowther Seth, was again burgled with valuables carted away.

According to reports, this recent incident makes it the fourth time that the deputy governor’s office would be burgled in two months.

The thieves reportedly stole three television sets, one window-sized air conditioner and other valuables.

The incident was confirmed to journalists in Yola, the State capital, by a senior administrative officer in the office, Audu Kirya.

He said, “The office had recorded four different burglaries in two months.

“Three television sets, one window-sized air conditioner, are among valuables carted by the thieves.”

According to Kirya, the reoccurrence of the burglary can be attributed to poor security measures.

Commenting on the frequent theft, Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, George Kushi, described it as regrettable, expressing concern at how an important office like that of the deputy governor could be frequently burgled.

He said, “That means even top government confidential documents were not safe.”

Chief Security Officer to the deputy governor, Usman Daura, said members of a vigilante group have been drafted to augment the services of the police.

He said, “Among the measures include the deployment of a trained vigilante group to man the building on a daily basis and to cover where police could not cover.

”Also, the security unit of the office had invited police detectives from Jimeta Division to investigate the incidences.”

